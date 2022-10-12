Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Offers Condolences Over Demise Of Former UP CM Mulayam Singh

Condolences have started pouring in after Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82. Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has offered condolences over the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sher Bahadur Deuba stated that former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav touched the lives of people in India and beyond.

Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted, "I express my deepest condolences on the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, former CM of Uttar Pradesh and a veteran politician of India. As an eminent socialist leader, the late Yadav touched the lives of many in India and beyond." Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday, October 10 at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital due to age-related health issues. He was taken to the hospital on Sunday, October 2, after his health had deteriorated, according to ANI. The political leader's death has left his family and ardent supporters heartbroken.

Last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav were performed in Saifai

The last rites of the late leader were performed at his ancestral Saifai village in Etawah district where he was cremated with full state honours. Earlier in the day, a large number of people gathered at Safai Mela ground for the 'Antim darshan' of Mulayam Singh Yadav's mortal remains. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Expressing grief over the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rajnath Singh stated, "We had a very strong relationship. Mulayam Singh Yadav was a big personality in Indian politics, it is a huge loss for the country. We all have come here to pay our tribute to him. PM Narendra Modi could not come here but he asked me to pay tribute on his behalf."

Bihar Deputy CM attended last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Pramod Tiwari and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav and others attended the last rites ceremony of former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav. Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi arrived in Saifai village to pay their last respects to 'Netaji'. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan along with his mother and Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan also arrived at the ancestral village Saifai to pay their last respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

