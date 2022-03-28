Nepal PM Sher Bhadur Debua To Embark On 3-day Official Visit To India From April 1

Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba accompanied by his spouse Arzo Deuba is set to embark on a three-day visit to India beginning from April 1. PM Deuba's first official bilateral visit abroad, since assuming office in July, comes in response to the invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Nepal and providing an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperative partnership the countries share.

PM Deuba will meet PM Modi on April 2 and discuss the age-old relationship between New Delhi and Kathmandu, which has evolved into special ties of friendship. Besides meeting with PM Modi, his Nepalese counterpart is also scheduled to visit Varanasi. As per reports, PM Deuba will call on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu during his three-day trip.

PM Deuba was supposed to visit India for a summit in Gujarat earlier since his appointment as a Prime Minister. However, it had to be cancelled in fear of the third wave of the COVID pandemic. Nevertheless, both PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart met in Glasgow last year on the sidelines of the UN Climate Conference.

Agendas on the table at India-Nepal meet

The meeting is expected to see wide-ranging discussions over myriad issues, including Kurtha-Jayanagar cross-border railway, which has been on the table for quite a while. The route is on a dry run since the second week of February for the lack of a law to guide the operations. In addition, the top leaders of respective countries will also deliberate on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on rebuilding 137 health posts with Indian Financial Assistance that India had announced after the 2015 earthquake. Apart from this, some irritants unspecified between PM Modi and PM Deuba will also be discussed before the latter concludes his visit on April 3.

Notably, the visit comes shortly after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concluded his visit to the Himalayan country on Sunday. Kathmandu signed a nine-point MoU with Beijing to ensure bilateral financial and technical assistance for a line of projects. Chinese FM Yi also formally transferred handed over Beijing-built Pokhara Regional International Airport to PM Deuba on March 26.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: Shutterstock)