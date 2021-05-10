Last Updated:

Nepal President Calls On All Parties To Stake Claim To Form Majority Govt After Oli Fails

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday called on all parties to stake a claim to form a majority government for the post of Prime Minister.

After Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli lost a vote of confidence in the Parliament, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday called on all parties to stake a claim to form a majority government. Nepali Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement that the President has asked party leaders to come forward with the names. This came after PM Oli on May 10 lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives. 

"She has asked party leaders to come forward with the name of the candidate for the post of Prime Minister by 9 pm, Thursday," read the statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President prorogues special session 

"Upon the recommendation of Cabinet, Nepal President Bidhya Bhandari prorogues special session of Lower House. It would be effective starting midnight, said the Office of the President.

The Opposition urged President to initiate a process to form a new government following the vote of confidence.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), Nepali Congress and a group of the Janata Samajwadi party led by Upendra Yadav have urged the country's President Bidya Devi Bhandari to invoke Article 76 (2).

What is Article 76(2)?

The article says in a case where no party has a clear majority in the House of Representatives, the President shall appoint as the prime minister a member of the House of Representatives who can command majority with the support of two or more parties in the House of Representatives, reported ANI.

KP Sharma Oli Loses Vote Of Confidence

PM Oli on Monday lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives. He could garner just 93 votes way less than 136 that he needed to prove the House's majority. As many as 124 votes were cast against him and 15 lawmakers stated neutrally. In the 275-strong House, only 232 lawmakers were present during Monday's voting. As many as 124 votes were cast against him and 15 lawmakers stated neutral. In the 275-strong House, only 232 lawmakers were present during Monday's voting.

