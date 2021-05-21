Nepal: President Initiates Govt Formation As Oli Ducks Trust Vote; Parl Dissolution Likely

The political instability in Nepal persisted as PM KP Sharma Oli expressed unwillingness to seek a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives. This development comes barely a week after he was re-appointed Prime Minister as per Article 76(3) of Nepal's Constitution as the rest of the opposition parties failed to garner adequate numbers to stake claim for government formation. He was required to prove his government's majority within 30 days of his appointment to the post, i.e by June 14. In wake of this, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari took recourse to Article 76(5) giving another opportunity to political parties to bid for the Prime Minister's post by 5 pm on Friday.

The Nepal President's Office wrote, "It has been recommended by the Cabinet on 20 May to initiate process about formation of an alternative government stepping on Article 76(5) which has also been further requested by the Prime Minister. It has been therefore requested to all the lawmakers of House of Representatives to come forward with bases about forming an alternative government attributed to provisions mentioned in Article 76(2) of constitution by 5 pm on Friday". According to Article 76(5), if no one is able to garner the support of a majority of the lawmakers, the Parliament will be automatically dissolved and a new election shall be held.

The political situation in Nepal

With 121 seats, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) is the largest party in the 275-member House of Representatives. On the other hand, the Nepali Congress, the CPN-Maoist Center of ex-PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the Janata Samajbadi Party have 63, 49 and 34 seats respectively. The rivalry between the Oli and Madhav Kumar Nepal camps in the CPN-UML camps escalated to the extent that the Nepal President dissolved the Parliament on December 10, 2020, and set the ball for fresh elections.

While the country's Supreme Court reinstated the Parliament in February, the Nepal PM escalated the feud by suspending Nepal and other senior leaders close to him for 6 months. Amidst the turmoil within the ruling party, Oli finally decided to seek a vote of confidence on May 10. However, he was dealt another blow as the CPN-Maoist Center withdrew its support, reducing the government to a minority. Thereafter, he lost the confidence motion after securing just 93 votes in the session attended by 232 lawmakers. Whereas 124 members voted against the motion, 15 others stayed neutral.

Though the CPN-Maoist Center decided to back the Nepali Congress, the CPN-UML rival faction and Janata Samajbadi Party showed hesitancy in the formation of an alternative government. Although Oli was back at the helm of affairs, he received a setback on Thursday as his candidate for a seat in Nepal's Upper House- Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa lost to a candidate fielded by the CPN-UML rival faction. Moreover, the nation's SC issued an interim order restraining 7 members of the Cabinet from discharging their ministerial responsibilities. Defecting to the PM's party from the CPN-Maoist Center, they had been disqualified from Parliament.