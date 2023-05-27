Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda To Embark On 4-day Official Visit To India On May 31

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will travel to India on Wednesday on a four-day official visit during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other leaders to further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted bilateral ties, the foreign ministry here said Saturday.

This will be the first bilateral visit abroad by the Prime Minister of Nepal after assuming office in December 2022.

Prachanda, 68, will be accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal. He is visiting India at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Modi.

During the visit, the Nepal prime minister will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Modi to discuss the diverse areas of the bilateral partnership between India and Nepal.

Dahal will also travel to Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit.

"The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy," a statement from the External Affairs Ministry said.

"The bilateral relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation. This visit underscores the importance given by both sides in adding further momentum to the bilateral partnership," it said.