Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's Twitter account was hacked in the early hours of Thursday, reported ANI. The Twitter handle id is @PM_Nepal. Instead of Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's profile, the BLUR account, a Non-Fungible Token Marketplace for Pro Traders has been seen.

The official Twitter account of Nepal PM has been compromised. pic.twitter.com/AEqVwgzhlo — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

On his Twitter account, Nepal PM pinned a post about the NFT which read: "The Summoning has been started. Get your BAKC/SewerPass ready and get down in the pit! https://thesummoning.party." The Twitter account, which was hacked in the wee hours of Thursday, has 690.1K followers and has tweeted 444 tweets so far. The last tweet posted by the Nepal PM was 19 hours ago on education and good governance.

Notably, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been planning to take a vote of confidence next week, as he leads the new coalition of 10 parties. The official source from Dahal’s secretariat has shared that the prime minister had a discussion with leading coalition partners regarding the issue, reported ANI. This could be Dahal’s second-floor test in the parliament in just three months after his erstwhile ally CPN-UML withdrew its support from the government.