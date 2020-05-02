COVID-19: Nepal Receives 3,000 Testing Kits From Germany Amid Crisis

With coronavirus pandemic raging havoc across the world, nations are helping each other to fight the disease. Nepal on May 2 received 3,000 COVID-19 testing kits sent to it by Germany. According to reports, the kits arrived in Nepal today through a French repatriation flight and are part of the 20,000 testing kits that Kathmandu ordered from Berlin. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that testing is the most important step in order to block the pandemic from spreading and the latest PRC kits from Germany will help Nepal in doing so.

Read: PM Modi Says 'India-Nepal Relationship Is Special' As KP Oli Thanks India For Its Support

The 3,000 testing kits landed in Nepal with the help of France after its embassy in Kathmandu had made necessary arrangements to bring the cargo in a chartered flight that it had called to evacuate stranded French tourists from the Himalayan state amid lockdown. According to reports, Nepal had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 and put a ban on all foreign and domestic travel in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

Read: Nepal Is Home Away From Home For Some Stranded Foreign Tourists During COVID-19 Crisis

#Germany is Nepal’s partner on fighting #Covid19. A total of 3000 PCR test kits made in Germany arrived today. German Embassy officials handed them over to the Ministry of health at Tribhuvan international airport.#Nepal #FightCorona #health #testkit #madeingermany pic.twitter.com/7AwotOPUgc — Roland Schäfer (@GerAmbKTM) May 2, 2020

Read: Nepal Can't Lift Lockdown Unless Situation Improves In India: PM Oli Over COVID-19 Crisis

Coronavirus in Nepal

According to data by worldometer, Nepal has recorded 59 confirmed coronavirus cases so far with zero casualties related to the disease. There are currently 43 active cases in the country, while 16 have been treated successfully. Even though the cases in Nepal are way less than compared to other countries in the world or even its neighbours, but the country will have to continue testing in order to detect cases quickly and provide necessary treatment to prevent the disease from spreading.

Read: PM Modi Dials Nepal PM Oli, Discusses COVID-19 Crisis & Supply Of Essential Commodities

(Image Credit: @GerAmbKTM/Twitter)