Nepal Reports 1,364 Active Cases Of African Swine Flu; Fever Kills 934 Pigs In 6 Districts

The World Organization for Animal Health has announced that Nepal has reported its first case of African Swine Fever in pigs. So far, 934 pigs have been killed in six municipalities in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, ANI cited The Kathmandu Post newspaper report. According to the World Organization for Animal Health, Nepal has reported 1,426 susceptible and 1,364 active cases of African Swine Fever as of Friday morning.

According to the Paris based animal organization, the outbreak has been reported in Kageshwori Manohara-6, Dakshinkali Municipality, Kirtipur municipality-4,5, Chandragiri municipality-10 and Tokha municipality in Kathmandu. The outbreak has been reported in Godawari municipality-12 in Lalitpur and Changunarayan municipality in Bhaktapur. Nepal has not yet declared the first outbreak, however, officials have confirmed the situation. Dr Chandra Dhakal, Information Officer at the Department of Livestock Services under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, confirmed the outbreak in Nepal, ANI cited The Kathmandu Post report. Dr Dhakal further said that they will share details regarding the African Swine Fever in a press briefing on Friday, 20 May.

More about African Swine Fever

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, African Swine Fever is a highly contagious and deadly virus disease which affects both domestic and wild pigs of all ages. The African Swine Fever does not pose a threat to humans and cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans. However, the virus has a devastating impact on pig populations and the farming economy, according to World Organization for Animal Health. Presently, there is no effective vaccine against African Swine Fever. The virus is highly resistant in the environment and the behaviour of humans plays an important part in spreading the pig disease across the border if proper measures are not taken. The virus can survive on clothes, boots, wheels and various pork products like ham, sausages and bacon. The African Swine Fever has been reported in several countries across Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Pacific. Earlier in May, cases of African Swine Fever were detected in Biswanath district of Assam, India.

