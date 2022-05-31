Last Updated:

Nepal Restricts Flight Permission In Bad Weather After 22 Die In Tara Air Plane Crash

Tara Air's Canadian-built turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane crashed into the mountains minutes after taking off from Pokhara on Sunday killing 22 aboard.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Nepal

Image: PTI


After 22 people died in a plane crash in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district due to bad weather, the Himalayan nation on Tuesday tightened flight permit rules for airlines by making it necessary to have clear weather throughout the route.

Being a mountainous country, the weather keeps varying and it is tough to operate an aircraft in the hilly region without a proper weather forecasting mechanism.

The new provision is applicable to all aircraft following the Visual Flight Rules. During the submission of the flight plan, the airlines are needed to share weather forecasting information obtained from the country's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology regarding the weather during the journey.

READ | Nepal's crashed plane located in Mustang day after it went missing with 22 people onboard

22, including 4 Indians, die in Nepal place case

According to a preliminary probe, Tara Air's Canadian-built turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane crashed into the mountains minutes after taking off from Pokhara on Sunday, killing 22 aboard. The plane swerved to the right instead of the left due to inclement weather.

READ | Nepal plane crash: Rescuers recover 14 bodies from wreckage; no survivors found yet

The plane was carrying 13 Nepali passengers, four Indians, two Germans and three-member Nepal crew. On Monday, rescuers recovered 21 bodies from the wreckage site. The last body was recovered on Tuesday. The bodies have been brought to the capital city Kathmandu from where the mortal remains would be handed over to families after the post-mortem.

READ | Nepal Plane Crash: All 22 bodies recovered from Mustang district; Black box also retrieved

A five-member commission of inquiry led by senior aeronautical engineer Ratish Chandra Lal Suman has been formed by the government to find out the cause of the crash.

Nepal, which is often referred to as one of the world's riskiest places to fly, has had a fraught record of flying accidents, due to its unexpected weather changes and airstrips located in mountainous terrain.

In 2016, 23 people were killed when a plane of Tara Air flying the same route crashed after takeoff. In March 2018, 51 people died in a US-Bangla Air crash that occurred at the Tribhuvan International Airport. In 2016, 23 people aboard 

READ | No survivors found at Tara Air plane crash site, collection of dead bodies begins: Reports
READ | Inclement weather caused Tara Air plane crash, suggests preliminary investigation by Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority
Tags: Nepal, Tara Air, Nepal airplane crash
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND