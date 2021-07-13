Nepal: Security Tightens As Oli Supporters Protest Against SC Verdict To Dissolve HoR

Supporters of Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli started protesting on Monday against the Nepal Supreme Court's order to reinstate the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR). The court's order of reinstating the dissolved Lower House of Parliament, the House of Representatives came after the dissolution of the HoR by the Nepal government. However, now the apex court has issued orders against it.

Oli supporters protest against Supreme Court's verdict

Issuing its second verdict, the Supreme Court termed the government's decision to dissolve the HoR as 'unconstitutional' and gave a decision against the dissolution. As a result of the court's decision, several Oli supporters and members of youth organizations gathered and protested against the court's order shouting slogans. A rally was also organised in support of the Nepal PM Oli on Sunday.

According to ANI, a total of 30 written petitions had been filed against the dissolution. As many as 146 lawmakers of the House of Representatives including Sher Bahadur Deuba of Nepali Congress (NC) had filed written petitions demanding the reinstatement of the House and appointment of Deuba as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Previously, in the month of May, PM KP Sharma Oli had directed the President to dissolve the HoR, Lower House of Parliament. Later, this decision was challenged in the Supreme Court. Also, in December 2020, PM Oli had dissolved the House of Representatives and called for new elections. However, it was rejected by the Supreme Court and the lower house was reinstated in February.

Supreme court on the dissolution of the lower house of Parliament

Nepal Supreme Court Chief Justice, Rana formed a five-member constitutional bench to hear the petition.

After the hearing, the Supreme court reinstated the dissolved lower house of Parliament and ordered the appointment of Sher Bahadur Deuba as the Prime Minister which legitimates his claim for the Prime Minister’s position. Following the SC's decision, security forces have been kept on alert and the court premises has also been guarded by security personals.

Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli was appointed in 2018 after the Communist Party of Nepal won seats in a majority in the House of Representatives.

(With agency inputs)