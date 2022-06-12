Nepal: Several Areas Face Power Supply Disruption After Man Clings To Transmission Line

Electricity in certain areas of Nepal was cut off on Saturday after a man climbed on a power transmission line, according to Kathmandu Post. The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) said that it was forced to shut down Nuwakot's hydroelectric plant and cut off the power supply to the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydel Station line after the man climbed the transmission line in Nuwakot. According to local media reports, the temporary halt in power generation resulted in the loss of nearly one million Nepali Rupees to the Himalayan country.

“As a result, we had to shut down the power plant and we were forced to cut industrial loads in certain locations at certain times,” said Suresh Bhattarai, spokesperson for the NEA. “Whenever power was available from India, we supplied full electricity too.”

The Upper Trishuli 3A Hydel Station has a capacity of 60 megawatts. Meanwhile, local police identified the man as Maila BK, a resident of Ghalegaun, Nuwakot district. Speaking to ANI over the phone, police spokesperson Suresh Bhattarai said, “BK was clinging to the transmission wires around 11 am (NST), therefore, we had to cut the power supply.”

The reason for the man clinging to the line is yet not known. The man was later rescued by the Nepalese army, the newspaper reported citing government officials. The man was brought down by evening and had suffered no harm, Notably, Suman Tamang, chairperson of Kakani Rural Municipality, revealed that the locals had informed the NEA after seeing the man climbing up the transmission line.

China witnessed similar incident

A similar bizarre incident took place in China a few weeks ago. A man climbed up a utility pole to do stomach crunches off its top, stunning eyewitnesses and causing a power cut to thousands of homes, state-controlled media reported. According to CCP's mouthpiece People's Daily, the unnamed man was taken away by police following his antics on Sunday evening on the outskirts of the southwestern city of Chengdu. A video of the incident that was later shared, shows the man suspended about 10 metres (30 feet) in the air and he did a stomach crunch off the top of the tall structure.

(Image: Unsplash)

