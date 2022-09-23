Nepal Supreme Court Receives Petition Against President For Not Ratifying Citizenship Bill

Advocates in Nepal on Thursday filed the writ petition in the Nepal Supreme Court against Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari for acting unconstitutionally as she refused to ratify the controversial Citizenship Bill, according to ANI. The petition was brought to the court by advocate Sagar Baral, a student from Tribhuwan University, Raj Baral and Kathmandu School of Law, Abinesh Adhikari and a resident of Morang's Rangeli Municipality, Dev Sharma. The Office of the President was declared as the opponent in the case as the President directly can't be indicted in any of the cases.

Advocates accused President Bhandari of not fulfilling her constitutional obligation as per Act 113 (4) of the Constitution of Nepal. They sought mandamus from the apex court. As Nepal's president passed the deadline to sign the bill, advocates stated that she doesn't have the right of discretion as per the constitution. They demanded the court's verdict over the case to be set as a precedent. They accused the president of dislodging the foundation of the fundamental rights of the country enshrined in the constitution under Articles 10 to 15.

"A writ petition has been filed and registered today (Thursday)," SC Spokesperson Bimal Paudel said, according to ANI.

Nepal President passes deadline for authenticating Citizenship Bill

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Tuesday refused to certify the crucial citizenship bill as she passed the stipulated deadline of 15 days. The bill was sent by the Parliament after it received approval in both the Houses. Nepal's President was "constitutionally bound" to ratify the bill into legislation that was resubmitted by the House after it was sent back once for reconsideration.

President's political advisor Lalbabu Yadav stated, that "Bhandari has refused to authenticate the bill "in order to safeguard the constitution."

The Constitution of Nepal entitles the president to a timeline of up to only 15 days to authenticate any bill passed by the federal parliament. It was sent by the then Speaker of the house Agni Prasad Sapkota for the second time on September 5. As the president of Nepal missed the deadline she was accused by the advocates of wreaking "a constitutional crisis" in the Southeast Asian nation. Nepal constitution's Article 113, Sub-section 4 obligates the President to certify it if the same Bill was submitted for authentication for the second time.

"If the President returns a bill with a message, both Houses will reconsider such a bill and if such a bill is passed as presented or resubmitted with amendments, the President will certify it within fifteen days of its submission," the Constitution states. President Bhandari had earlier once returned the Citizenship Bill that was passed by the House of Representatives and the National Assembly on August 14.