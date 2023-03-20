Nepal: Swearing Ceremony Of Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav Takes Place

Nepal's newly elected Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav has taken the oath of office in a special ceremony in Nepal on Monday, reported ANI. The oath of office and the secrecy to the newly-elected Vice-President were administered by Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel at the Office of the President, Sheetal Niwas. Yadav has been elected as the Vice-President of the country on March 17.

During the ceremony, all the ministers of Nepal were present, including Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Speaker Debraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chair Ganesh Timilsina, former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav, outgoing Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, former prime ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba and Madhav Kumar Nepal and ex- chairperson of the council of ministers Khilraj Regmi.

Vice president Yadav officially takes oath

Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav has committed to working in accordance with the spirit of the constitution after being elected as the third VP of the Himalayan nation. Apart from the political entities, security agencies' chiefs, the deputy prime minister, ministers, lawmakers, constitutional bodies' chiefs, high-ranking government officials, representatives from diplomatic missions in Nepal, leaders of different political parties and journalists have also participated in the ceremony. Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, founding general secretary of the Madhesi Jana Adhikar Forum, had an active role in the first Madhesh Movement (2007). His constitutional career began with the first Constituent Assembly in 2008. Notably, he was also elected as a lawmaker from the Bara district on the then Forum ticket and in 2017 he was re-elected, as per ANI reports. He has also served as the Minister of Forest and Environment in the former Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government. He was elected to the House of Representatives from Bara-2 in the polls held last November, reported ANI.

