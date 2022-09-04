Nepal: Tech Glitch Forces Mustang-bound Plane To Make Emergency Landing Mins After Takeoff

A passenger aircraft of Summit Air made an emergency landing at the Pokhara Airport in western Nepal, minutes after taking off on Sunday. As confirmed by airport officials, the decision to abort the flight was taken due to a technical glitch in the engine.

The plane was on its way to the mountainous district of Mustang along with 18 passengers and four crew members who were later evacuated safely. Speaking on the same, Devraj Chalise, Information Officer at the Pokhara Airport said that the Summit Air-operated aircraft made the emergency landing at around 8 AM due to a technical glitch.

"The plane was returned to the Pokhara airport due to a technical problem in the engine. It returned to the airport within seven minutes after it was airborne. The pilot reported some issues in the indication and made the landing with the help of a single-engine", he said further adding an investigation is carried out over the issue.

The officer also confirmed the time of the landing stating that the plane was back on the runway at 8:06 AM and brought back all the passengers and crew members safely.

Notably, the incident came months after another passenger aircraft carrying 22 passengers on board crashed into the mountainous terrain Mustang, leaving all the people including 13 Nepalis, 4 Indians, and two German tourists along with three crew members dead.

