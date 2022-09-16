Nepal To Decide On India's Agnipath Scheme Following General Elections In November

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal stated on Thursday that India's Agnipath scheme will be decided after the establishment of the new administration following the federal and provincial elections in the month of November. During a press briefing, the spokesman for the foreign ministry, Sewa Lamsal noted, “This issue will be considered only after the elections. Nepal also will not be holding talks or dialogues immediately with the Indian Government.” He added, “It only would be decided after the November elections,” ANI reported.

Lamsal further said that there are few possibilities of an immediate decision being made on the plan. He also highlighted, “It should be a decision of national consensus so there is less possibility that the decisions would be made immediately”.

Besides this, Shankar Prasad Sharma, the ambassador of Nepal to India, has earlier stated that discussions between the two countries are in progress on the employment of Gorkhas under India's Agnipath scheme.

Furthermore, in response to an inquiry at a session in the United Service Institute of India, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande stated that if Kathmandu does not permit recruiting by the established cut-off dates, the positions assigned to Nepali Gurkhas will temporarily need to be "redistributed" to others.

Notably, last week, General Pande paid a visit to Nepal where he met with the country's senior authorities and conducted extensive discussions with his counterpart. The Indian military's short-term recruiting program was supposed to start on August 24 with the recruitment of Gorkhas. Nepal, however, requested that it be delayed, PTI reported.

The Agnipath scheme

The Agnipath recruiting scheme for Indian youth to join the three services of the Armed Forces was authorised by the Indian government on June 14. The young people chosen for this program will be referred to as "Agniveers." The Agnipath scheme enables ambitious and patriotic young people to enlist for four years in the armed forces. The Agnipath program was created to provide for a younger profile in the armed forces.

A nationwide, merit-based recruiting program called "Agnipath" is used to sign up soldiers, pilots, and sailors. This scheme offers young people the chance to join the military forces' regular cadre. Depending on merit, determination, and physical fitness, 25% of the Agniveers will be maintained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre after four years. According to the government, the Agnipath initiative has been implemented to improve India's security.

The remaining 75% of "Agniveers" would be dissolved with an exit package called "Seva Nidhi" worth Rs. 11–12 lakh, which will be paid for in part by their monthly payments. They will also get skill certifications and bank loans to support their second professions.

