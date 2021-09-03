Nepal ULM's Vice-Chairman Steps Down, Cites KP Sharma Oli's Irrational Behaviour As Reason

Bamdev Gautam, vice chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), led by KP Sharma Oli stepped down from his role on Friday amid the ongoing crisis in the party. He submitted his resignation letter to UML Office Secretary Sher Bahadur Tamang at the party's headquarter in Thapathal.

Gautam has accused KP Sharma Oli's irrational behaviour as the reason for his renouncement. As per an ANI report, Gautam expressed his dissatisfaction with the UML; he said that he has decided to resign from his incumbent position due to Oli's irrational thoughts and unacceptable behaviour. Oli is ruining the party's thought process, he alleged. He also said that despite having played a vital role in the political party's formation and progress, he feels unimportant now. KP Oli doesn't give much importance to him and his opinions, he opined.

He claimed that "Oli's irrational behaviour and mindset to operate the party is the reason for my decision. I also had played a role during the formation of this party but your wrong thoughts, nature and work pattern has made me feel impotent and I hereby announce my resignation from the party's post of vice-chair as well as all kinds of responsibilities with immediate effect," Gautam stated in the letter to party chair KP Sharma Oli.

Bamdev Gautam's term at ULM

During the UML's Ninth General Convention, Gautam was elected as the party's Vice-Chairman. He had been organising a campaign to keep the UML united for the past few months, as Chairman KP Oli and senior politician Madhav Kumar Nepal had been in a conflict. In the meantime, the party's senior leaders have founded a separate party, the CPN (Unified Socialist) party. After parting ties with the UML in 1998, Gautam created the CPN, a breakaway political organisation (ML). Later on, the CPN-UML absorbed the party. After 25 years, Gautam has resigned from the UML. Gautam also revealed that his close associates have joined the Nepal-led party, while his wife is still undecided.

Earlier, Nepal’s Opposition Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba on July 13, was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the fifth time months after the Southeast Asian country’s top court ousted the former PM KP Sharma Oli.

With ANI Inputs

Image Credit: ANI