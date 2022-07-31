Last Updated:

Nepal: Videos Of Tremor Go Viral; Residents Seen Running To Safety; Watch

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Sunday morning.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Nepal

Image: PTI


An earthquake of magnitude of 5.5 jolted parts of Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Sunday morning, as per the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake struck at around 7:58 am (local time) at 147 km of East-Southeast of Kathmandu. In a tweet, the National Center for Seismology said, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.5, Occurred on 31-07-2022, 07:58:10 IST, Lat: 27.14 & Long: 86.67”. Fortunately, no casualties or accounts of damage have been reported so far.

There are multiple videos running viral on Twitter, where people can be seen screaming and running. One could hear sounds of the earth shaking and see the locals experiencing the movement of the ground.

One such video was shared by a user named Amit Shukla. Sharing the video he wrote, "VIDEO: An #earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit #Nepal on Sunday morning with tremors felt by people as far as Bihar". There were more such videos shared by users on the internet. Take a look here: 

Earthquake in Nepal

The national seismological center revealed that two more minor earthquakes with magnitudes below 5.0 struck Central Nepal on Thursday morning. According to the center's measurements, an earthquake of a magnitude of 4.9 impacted the Kaski District of Nepal and nearby regions at roughly 3:56 AM (NST). As per media reports, the Dhampus of Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality-7 in the Kaski district served as the earthquake's epicenter. Districts in Baglung, Parbat, Myagdi, and Tanahun felt the quake's aftershocks. A few hours later, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center also noted a little quake with a magnitude of 4.1, with its epicenter in the Gorkha District of Thumi at 7:22 AM (NST), as per media reports. 

First Published:
