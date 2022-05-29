A passenger plane carrying 22 passengers flying to Jomsom has lost contact with air traffic control; reportedly it has gone missing in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation after it took off from the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday morning. Nepal-based Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft was hosting 4 Indian nationals, and 3 Japanese nationals, and the other passengers were Nepali citizens. The plane took off at 10:15 am from Pokhara, lost contact with the tower 15 minutes after it flew, a spokesperson at the Tara Air informed PTI.

Nepal | Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 19 passengers, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55am, has lost contact: Airport authorities — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

As per the State television report, the aircraft had 22 people onboard, including the crew. The three-member crew of the aircraft was led by captain Prabhakar Prasad Ghimire. The aircraft was scheduled to land at Jomsom Airport in the Western mountainous region at 10:15 am.

Providing the latest details of the missing plane, Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma told ANI, "The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact."

As per sources, the Airlines took the risk to fly the plane despite bad weather and the pilot’s warning. PTI reports stated, as per an air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport, they have an unconfirmed report about a loud noise in Ghasa of Jomsom. It is suspected that the aircraft crashed in the Dhaulagiri area, My Republica newspaper quoted DSP Ram Kumar Dani of Mustang as saying.

Releasing a statement, Nepal Home Ministry spokesperson Phadindra Mani Pokharel stated the country has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft. Nepal Army chopper is also being prepared to be deployed for the search.

#LIVE | Home Ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft. Nepal Army chopper is also being prepared to be deployed for the search: Phadindra Mani Pokharel, spokesperson at Home Ministry to ANIhttps://t.co/N6w3KInBu9 pic.twitter.com/3vt1K9WP7k — Republic (@republic) May 29, 2022

Updating on the rescuing operations, Narayan Silwal, spokesperson for Nepali Army further informed, "Mi-17 helicopter has recently left for Lete, Mustang, which is the suspected crashed region of the missing Tara Air aircraft (with 22 onboard)."

Speaking to Republic TV, Nepalese Home Ministry Joint Secretary Phanindra Mani Pokhrel said that Mustang is a very remote area and two teams of Nepal Army, and a private airlines team have been deployed to carry out the rescue operations.

He added that currently, there is no update regarding the missing plane.

In another incident concerning the same Tara Airlines in December 2021, according to Nepal News reports, a group of people pushed an aircraft off the runway after the plane's rear tyre suffered a burst while landing at Bajura Airport in Kolti.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

