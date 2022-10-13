Nepalese PM Deuba Sacks Four Ministers Representing Janata Samajwadi Party

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday sacked four ministers representing the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), which left the ruling coalition last week after joining hands with the CPN-UML for the upcoming polls.

"On the recommendation of the prime minister, the President has relieved four ministers of their responsibilities," the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported, citing a statement issued by the President's Office on Thursday evening.

Those relieved from the ministerial position include Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Rajendra Shrestha, Minister for Forest and Environment Pradeep Yadav, Minister for Physical Infrastructure Mohammad Istiyak Rai and Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mrigendra Kumar Singh.

According to the code of conduct of the Election Commission, even if these ministers are removed, the chances of the prime minister being able to appoint new ministers are very low. The EC states that new appointments in the Cabinet will violate the election code of conduct.

Janata Samajbadi leaders had argued that they hadn't quit the government but only partnered with the UML for the elections in some constituencies.

Prime Minister Deuba had discussed the matter with the CPN (Maoist Centre), the CPN (Unified Socialist), and the Rastriya Janamorcha. The coalition partners were divided on the issue even though Deuba was firm on sacking them, the paper reported.

Some leaders had suggested only relieving them of their duties and rendering them ministers without portfolios. They had argued that the party could still be a part of the coalition considering the possibility of new partnerships after the elections.

Nepal is set to conduct polls for the federal Parliament and provincial assemblies on November 20.