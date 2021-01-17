Nepali Mountaineers Become First To Top World's 2nd Tallest Peak In Winter

A team of 10 Nepalese climbers on January 16 made history by scaling the world’s second-highest peak in the winter season. At 28,251 feet, Pakistan’s K2 is the most prominent peak of the Himalayan range and it has never been reached in winter due to weather and geographical difficulties. According to Associated Press, the winter winds at the second tallest peak after Mount Everest can blow at more than 200km per hour and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius.

However, even after facing such difficulties, Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, Nirmal Purja, Pun Magar, Gelje Sherpa, Mingma David Sherpa, Mingma Tenzi Sherpa, Dawa Temba Sherpa, Pem Chhiri Sherpa, Kilu Pemba Sherpa, DawaTenjing Sherpa, and Sona Sherpa reached the top of the peak on Saturday afternoon around 5pm. The secretary of Pakistan's Alpine Club, Karrar Haideri, lauded the group for their achievement and said that this has never been done by anyone before in winter. Purja Sherpa also took to Instagram and shared the image of the team at the Summit and wrote, “Impossible made possible”.

Following their historic achievement, Haideri informed that four international climbing teams had arrived about a month ago to try scaling K2. Of the dozens of climbers, the group of 10 Nepalis have so far been the only successful team, the Alpine Club official added. Haideri also said that no mountaineers had reached higher than 7,750 meters until Saturday then fair weather conditions allowed the climbers to push ahead.

‘Proud moment’ for Nepal

While taking to Facebook, Mira Acharya, who is an officer in the Nepal Department of Tourism, said, “Nepali climbers have made history again. For the first time in the history of winter climbing, Nepali climbers reached the top of Mt. K2 (The second highest mountain in the world). Congratulations to our Nepali climbers”.

Located in Pakistan part of Karakoram Range, the K2 summit was the last among the world’s 14 tallest mountains, all higher than 8,000 meters that had not been climbed during winter. Since the first attempt back in 1988, just a handful of winter expeditions have been attempted on the peak, which is along the Chinese border that leads into the Himalayas. Haideri informed that an unprecedented number of climbers, in four teams totalling 48 members, converged on the mountain. The ten Nepalese climbers were also spread across different teams, however, they had formed a new group in order to claim the feat in Nepal’s name.

(With inputs from AP)

