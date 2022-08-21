Last Updated:

' A matter of pride': Nepal's Mountaineer Sanu Sherpa Sets Record By Scaling World's 14 Highest Peaks 'twice'

The 48-year-old Sanu, a native of Nepal's Sankhuwasabha district, returned home from Pakistan after successfully breaking the mountain climbing milestone.

Nepal

A mountaineer from Nepal returned home on Saturday after setting an "unbeatable" record by ascending the world's 14 highest peaks ‘twice’. Sanu Sherpa has twice scaled eight peaks higher than 8,000 metres that are situated in Nepal followed by five in Pakistan and one in China. According to the ANI report, this record hasn't been accomplished in the climbing history so far. 

The 48-year-old Sanu, a native of Nepal's Sankhuwasabha district, returned home from Pakistan after successfully breaking the mountain climbing milestone. On Saturday, August 20, he was welcomed by Nepal's tourism minister and a large number of people at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

It is pertinent to mention that after ascending the 8,035-meter-tall Gasherbrum-II peak in Pakistan's Karakoram Mountain range in July, Sanu established the record for being the first climber to ascend all 14 peaks twice in the globe. 

Nepal's Tourism Minister hails Sanu Sherpa

Hailing Sanu for his remarkable achievement, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Nepal’s Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation said: “He (Sanu Sherpa) has created a new record in the mountaineering sector. It indeed is a matter of pride for all Nepali citizens, the height of all Nepali has risen further as he sets the record. His record has taken Nepal’s identity to newer heights.” 

Shrestha further added that the Government of Nepal has extended its sincere congratulations to him and highly praises his bravery. By setting the record, Sanu has now become an example for all mountaineers across the world, according to him. 

In addition to this, Sanu has been working with Pioneer Adventure as a member of the climbing team who is in charge of several expedition teams to different mountains. 

It is important to mention that every year, the Sherpas of Nepal, the foundation of every climber, break records. Sherpas are the natives of the mountains and have been aiding the Nepali economy by drawing more and more travelers and tourists, ANI reported. Every season, the Sherpas are tasked with fastening ropes to the summits of numerous mountains, including Mount Everest, to ensure the safety of all climbers attempting to reach the top. 

Nimsdai "Nims" Puja, a Sherpa, commanded a team in 2019 to climb all 14 of the world's highest summits in under six months and six days, setting a significant record.

