Nepal’s Newly-appointed Industry Minister Steps Down Amid Backlash Over His Induction

On the third day after his formal induction, Nepal’s newly-appointed Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Gajendra Bahadur Hamal, stepped down from his post. According to ANI, an aide at the prime minister’s secretariat informed that Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has accepted Hamal’s resignation. The officials also said that now the ministry will be handled by the PM himself and will decide about a new appointment later.

While speaking to the news agency, Hamal informed about his resignation and said, “I made the decision to resign out of my conscience.”

Gajendra Bahadur Hamal is the brother-in-law of Chief Justice of Nepal Cholendra Shamsher JB Rana. He is a district-level leader of the Nepali Congress. Last week, Hamal faced controversy when it was suggested that he was appointed a minister at the behest of Chief Justice Rana.

Hamal became the first minister to vacant the post under Deuba Prime Minister Ship. His appointment as minister of industry, commerce and supplies have met with severe criticism. Many leaders within the ruling Nepali Congress had even called his appointment a decision that undermined the democratic principles and constitutionalism of the nation.

Hamal denies accusations

However, Hamal denied all the accusations and claimed that he had been into politics from Nepali Congress and have remained off the limelight. He also stated that he has been dragged into the “unnecessary controversy”. He went on to say that he has been contributing to Nepali Congress for 45 years.

“I also have received suggestions not to step down the post but I did on my own conscience,” Hamal added.

Notably, Hamal doesn’t hold a seat in the House of Representatives. He was brought on board by PM Deuba on Friday during the cabinet rejig and filled the vacant ministries almost three months after his formal appointment. As per Nepal’s constitution, a sitting Minister in Central Government needs to be an MP to function as a minister for a complete tenure. Those ministers not having a seat in parliament only can remain on the post for six months.

(With inputs from ANI)