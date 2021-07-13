Nepal's Opposition Leader Sher Bahadur Deuba Set To Be Sworn-in As New PM

Nepal’s opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba is set to be sworn in as the new Prime Minister of the country for the fifth time, as per the Supreme Court judgment which was pronounced on July 12. According to ANI, the court in it its verdict ordered President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to appoint Deuba as the successor of PM KP Sharma Oli. Now, the President’s Office has reportedly said that preparations for the oath-taking ceremony is underway, however, they did not reveal the time for the event.

"New Prime Minister will be sworn in before the deadline set by the court. Letter of mandamus from the apex court also has reached President Office," sources told ANI.

Now, even though the Supreme Court order has paved the way for Deuba to become the new prime minister, he will still have to secure majority votes to survive as the PM for the remaining term of the parliament. It is worth noting that Deuba is short of a majority as the rival fiction of CPN-UML has backed off. The rival faction of ruling CPN-UML under the leadership of Madhav Kumar Nepal has separated itself from the alliance formed to fight against caretaker PM Oli.

The two factions in the UML - one led by Oli and the other by Madhav Kumar - on Sunday evening reached a 10-point agreement to bury their hatchet. After Monday's verdict, the Madhav Kumar faction then announced to unify with the party ending the earlier formed alliance. Now, with the breaking of the rival faction of CPN-UML, the largest seat holder in parliament, the fate of the vote of confidence for to-be-appointed PM Sher Bahadur Deuba remains uncertain. Deuba will have to secure the vote of confidence in parliament within a month after his appointment as the new PM.

Oli supporters protest against SC’s verdict

Meanwhile, dissatisfied with the judgement of the Supreme Court, supporters of caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday staged a protest against the order to reinstate the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR). Issuing its second verdict, the Supreme Court termed the government's decision to dissolve the HoR as 'unconstitutional' and gave a decision against the dissolution. As a result of the court's decision, several Oli supporters and members of youth organizations gathered and protested against the court's order shouting slogans. A rally was also organised in support of the Nepal PM Oli on Sunday.

According to ANI, a total of 30 written petitions had been filed against the dissolution. As many as 146 lawmakers of the House of Representatives including Sher Bahadur Deuba of Nepali Congress (NC) had filed written petitions demanding the reinstatement of the House and appointment of Deuba as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

