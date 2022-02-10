Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple All Set To Reopen From Feb 11; 50 Devotees Allowed At A Time

Closed with the onset of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic along with the growing risk of the Omicron variant in January, the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal is set to reopen its door for devotees from February 11 in adherence to proper health protocols, informed the temple officials.

As informed by the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT), the temple has been decided to reopen following the orders of the Kathmandu district administration which in its February 7 order allowed worships, prayers, and meditation in places like temples, monasteries, mosques, and churches observing public health standards.

Apart from that, as a part of the PADT's order, only 50 devotees will be allowed to enter the temple at a time while details on the days and timings of the temple are yet to be announced. Earlier in January, the temple was closed down for devotees in view of a risk of the rapid spread of COVID-19 followed by the contagious Omicron variant. While regular worships including aartis continued in the temple, devotees were not allowed to enter the temple premises as per the decision. Also, other rituals such as special puja and singing hymns were also not permitted.

COVID-19 hits Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple

Meanwhile, the temple has been closed and reopened multiple times since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. It was closed down for the first time in March 2020 after which it was reopened nearly after nine months in December 2020. However, owing to the second Covid wave and the Delta variant, it was again closed down in April 2021 and was reopened after nearly five months in September 2021.

Later again in January 2022, the temple was closed down for devotees as the country was facing the third wave of COVID-19.

Notably, Nepal's iconic Pashupatinath Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site and religious shrine is the largest temple complex in Nepal which stretches on both sides of the Bagmati river. The temple and the other shrines in its premises such as Guhyeshwari and Chandrabinayak witnesses thousands of worshippers on a daily basis from Nepal and India followed by other countries as well.

Image: PTI