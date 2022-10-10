Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari Tests COVID-19 Positive After Being Hospitalised

Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari, who has been receiving treatment at a hospital in the nation’s capital, Kathmandu, tested positive for COVID-19, a hospital official reported on Sunday. When her health deteriorated, the president of Nepal was admitted to Tribhuvan University Hospital on Saturday, October 8. The 61-year-old President was taken to the hospital after she was experiencing fever and cold-like symptoms, the President's Secretary, Bhesh Raj Adhikari, informed ANI.

President Bhandari tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test, according to Dr. Dinesh Kafle, the hospital's executive director. While talking about the President’s health condition, the doctor told The Kathmandu Post, “Her condition is better today (Sunday) compared to Saturday.” According to the medical personnel who are attending the head of state, she began receiving oral medicines on Sunday after getting intravenous fluids on Saturday.

Bidhya Devi hospitalised

Dr. Kafle further said that the President of Nepal could require further medical treatment for a few days. As she has been completely vaccinated, the doctor noted, "We are hoping that no significant health issue will develop in her." Besides this, the president had also taken tests for dengue and the seasonal flu, however, the results were negative, according to Tika Dhakal, a media specialist at the Office of the President, according to the Post.

Bidya Devi Bhandari, the nation's first female president, was elected to the position for the first time in 2015 and was re-elected to the post in the year 2018. Her second term is scheduled to end in early 2023.

In September, the President's office received a show-cause notice from Nepal's supreme court for failing to approve the citizenship law that had been authorised by both the lower and upper chambers of the nation's Parliament. The President's Office was instructed by a single bench of Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal to provide the Supreme Court with the justification for not authenticating the law within 15 days.

The petitioners have been requesting a mandamus from the supreme court on the grounds that President Bhandari did not comply with Act 113(4) of the Constitution of Nepal. According to the ANI report, the petitioners further argued that the President does not have the right of discretion under the Constitution, and they also requested that the court's ruling in this particular instance serve as a precedent.

(Image: AP/ PTI)