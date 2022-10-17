Nepal's veteran cultural expert and historian Satya Mohan Joshi passed away on Sunday, 16 October. He breathed his last at 7:09 am (local time) at KIST Medical College where he had been undergoing treatment in the Gwarko region of Lalitpur city, according to ANI. The government of Nepal has declared a day of national mourning to mourn the death of Satya Mohan Joshi. Honoured as the Shatabdi Purush, Joshi was 103 at the time of his death.

Joshi was admitted to the hospital on September 23 after suffering from health problems. Satya Mohan Joshi was diagnosed with chest pneumonia, heart problems and dengue infection on October 9. After his death, the veteran cultural expert's body was kept at Lalitpur Metropolitan City Office for the general public to pay final tribute. Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visited the Lalitpur Metropolitan City Office to pay respects to the veteran historian and laid the national flag over his body. Former Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, former House Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, ministers and other officials from the Nepalese government also paid last respects to Satya Mohan Joshi at the Lalitpur Metropolitan City Office.

Nepal PM offers condolences to Satya Mohan Joshi's family

The body of Satya Mohan Joshi was taken back to KIST Teaching Hospital according to his will. Notably, the veteran historian had expressed the wish to donate his body to the hospital for research purposes after his death. He is three-time recipient of Madan Puraskar, Nepal's top literary honour, ANI cited The Kathmandu Post report. Joshi is celebrated for his achievements in the field of literature, history and culture with more than 60 books to his credit. Nepal's PM Sher Bahadur Deuba took to his official Twitter handle to express grief over the death of Satya Mohan Joshi. In a tweet, Deuba stated that he is "deeply saddened" by the passing away of Satya Mohan Joshi and stressed that the nation will remember his contribution to the field of Nepali culture. He offered condolences to the family of the three-time recipient of Madan Puraskar.

India expresses grief over death of Satya Mohan Joshi

The Indian Embassy in Nepal expressed "deep condolences" over the death of Satya Mohan Joshi, Nepal's literary luminary. It stated that the legacy of Joshi will continue through his work. The Indian Embassy in Nepal tweeted, "@IndiaInNepalexpresses its deep condolences on the passing away of Nepal's literary luminary shatabadipurush Shri Satyamohanjoshi His legacy through his works will continue to be a source of inspiration."

@IndiaInNepal expresses its deep condolences on the passing away of Nepal's literary luminary #शताब्दीपुरुष Shri #Satyamohanjoshi



His legacy through his works will continue to be source of inspiration. pic.twitter.com/lH9bzNvIUu — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) October 16, 2022

Inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@IndianInNepal