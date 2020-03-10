Nestle Unveils Vegan-friendly And Plant-based Milo In Australia

Nestle has unveiled its new vegan Milo, which is a plant-based version of the original delicious chocolatey mix. According to reports, Nestle has replaced milk powders with a soy protein isolate and soluble corn fibre as well as sunflower oil and oat flour. People who have tasted the new Milo have said that it tastes exactly the same as the good old stuff, which again is great news for health-conscious Milo lovers.

Nestle's new vegan Milo

Nestle had quietly unveiled the new plant-based Milo as they have been spotted on supermarket shelves across Australia. However, a Nestle employee has confirmed to the press that the new product won't be available in other countries until May this year. Vegan frenzies on social media have gone berserk over the new plant-based Milo as they are sharing the information with great enthusiasm and a lot of love. Here are some posts of Milo lovers who are going mad over the new product.

someone just reversed into my car but then I found the vegan Milo so I guess it all equals out 🙂👍 pic.twitter.com/wqDX6QIETk — ＳＯＦＩＥ (@themilkclub) March 10, 2020

so apparently nestle have brought out vegan milo. this may be the best news ever as i can finally be a true aussie again — alysia (@alysiasucks) March 9, 2020

omg there's now a vegan milo being sold... TAKE ALL MY MONEY — ki 🔑 (@nyssazari) March 10, 2020

THEY CAME OUT W VEGAN MILO IM SO HAPPY — jack (@shroomfawn) March 9, 2020

Pssst @courtneyact look! 👀👀VEGAN MILO 🟢 make sure you get some before you go back home! pic.twitter.com/CZuthahcUG — Courtney (@myartpopstory) March 9, 2020

