Nestle Unveils Vegan-friendly And Plant-based Milo In Australia

Rest of the World News

Nestle unveiled its new vegan Milo, which is a plant-based version of the original delicious chocolatey mix. Nestle has replaced milk powders with a soy protein

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nestle

Nestle has unveiled its new vegan Milo, which is a plant-based version of the original delicious chocolatey mix. According to reports, Nestle has replaced milk powders with a soy protein isolate and soluble corn fibre as well as sunflower oil and oat flour. People who have tasted the new Milo have said that it tastes exactly the same as the good old stuff, which again is great news for health-conscious Milo lovers. 

Nestle's new vegan Milo

Nestle had quietly unveiled the new plant-based Milo as they have been spotted on supermarket shelves across Australia. However, a Nestle employee has confirmed to the press that the new product won't be available in other countries until May this year. Vegan frenzies on social media have gone berserk over the new plant-based Milo as they are sharing the information with great enthusiasm and a lot of love. Here are some posts of Milo lovers who are going mad over the new product. 

