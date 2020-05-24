Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Begins Corruption Trial With ‘head Held High’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 24 arrived at the Jerusalem court for the start of his corruption trial. Charges against Netanyahu have deeply divided the nation as his opponents are aiming to oust him and, on the other hand, his allies have spent months lashing out the country’s law enforcement system. Ahead of the trial, two sets of protest and counter-protests gathered outside the courthouse and the PM’s official residence in Jerusalem was also reportedly seen.

While speaking about the aim of the opposition leaders, Netanyahu in a televised statement also said, “The objective is to topple a strong prime minister from the rightist camp and thus to remove the right-wing from leadership for many years”.

Meanwhile, the Israeli PM, flanked by aides and officials wearing face-masks to prevent coronavirus infection, reportedly said that he was standing tall, with his head held high. He added that he would also continue to lead the country.

Anti-Netanyahu protesters call him ‘crime minister’

According to an international media report, several Netanyahu’s supporters outside the District Court wore masks with PM’s face and help posters lambasting the attorney general who indicted him. On the other hand, there were several anti-Netanyahu demonstrators outside his residence as well, who blew trumpets and held a banner calling the leader a ‘crime minister’.

The Prime Minister’s court appearance Sunday caps a three-year investigation. Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in a series of corruption cases stemming from ties to wealthy friends. He is allegedly also accused of accepting lavish gifts and offerings to grant favours to powerful media moguls in exchange for favourable coverage of him and his family. However, Netanyahu has denied all the charges.

The Israeli PM reportedly also lashed out at the media, police, prosecution and courts of forging a conspiracy to oust him. Furthermore, Netanyahu’s trial also comes after more than a year of political turmoil, which finally ended last month when the Israeli leaders and his main rival, former army chief Benny Gantz, came to a power-sharing deal.

(Image credit: AP)

