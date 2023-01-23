Netanyahu Assures US That Israel's Court Reform Proposal 'will Be passed With Consensus'

During a meeting with US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that the "controversial judicial overhaul" that he plans to go ahead with despite controversy will "not be as dramatic" as it appears, according to Israel's Channel 12. Last week, as Sullivan and Netanyahu met in Jerusalem, the latter assured his steadfast counterpart that his government's proposed judicial reform package is aimed at fairly rebalancing the judicial power.

'If there is harm to democratic values..'

Netanyahu stated that any judicial reform that will be passed in the Israeli parliament will be done so with broad agreement from all parties. Sullivan sought assurances as he more vocally criticised the Israeli premier's plan, saying that “the liberal, democratic public [in the US] and we in the administration do not like the direction you’re going in, with regards to the judicial reform," according to Channel 12.

Credit: Twitter/@netanyahu

"If there is harm to democratic values, it will make it difficult for us to offer unwavering and unhesitating support for Israel," Biden's national security advisor, Sullivan, told Netanyahu.

Israel's Prime Minister assured the US National Security advisor that his judicial reform proposal will be passed “with broad consensus, and will not pass as it is currently presented.”

Experts argue that as Israel did not have a bicameral parliament, the checks and balances on the central regime in power are relatively weak. And therefore, the High Court of Justice and the Supreme Court maintain scrutiny of the executive and legislative branch. Critics of Netanyahu have argued that his judicial reform package would transform the government into a more authoritarian one. Protesters flooded the streets of Tel Aviv to halt the passing of the contested reform, saying Netanyahu, in his sixth term, intends to have a stronghold of the country's Supreme Court. The proposal is being condemned as one that will weaken the judiciary as it will limit the High Court’s oversight of the government.

Netanyahu on Sunday had to fire a key ally from all ministerial positions after the new coalition was sworn in. Israel's Supreme Court had annulled ultra orthodox Shas party leader Aryeh Deri's appointment to the ministry over his conviction last year in a tax evasion case. Netanyahu, at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, said that he had to remove Deri with a “heavy heart and great sorrow." The Israeli Prime Minister stated that he would explore any other “legal way” for Deri to “continue to contribute to the State of Israel”.