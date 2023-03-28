Netanyahu Delays Judicial Overhaul Push, Blames 'extremist Minority' For The Delay

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he is delaying his administration’s contentious push for judicial overhaul as the nationwide protests over the issue intensified. On Monday, the country witnessed major protests over the controversial move by the Netanyahu administration. Earlier today, the Israeli Premier was scheduled to address the issue at 10 am (local time), however, he decided to postpone his address to deal with his coalition who were conflicted over the issue. After all the ruckus, the Prime Minister came out and gave a televised statement addressing the nation at 8:05 pm on Monday, The Times of Israel reported.

In the Monday statement, Netanyahu stated that he is aware of the “mounting tensions in Israeli society” and assured that the government will address the displeasure of the common Israeli citizen. The Israeli PM then went on to claim that there is an “extremist minority” that is “tearing Israel apart,” The Israel Times reported. “When there’s an option to avoid civil war through dialogue, I take a time-out for dialogue,” he said. With his pledge to avoid civil war, the Israeli Prime Minister mentioned that “out of national responsibility,” he is delaying the final reading of the decisive judgment.

‘Not willing to tear the country’: Netanyahu

In the televised statement on Monday evening, the Israeli Prime Minister made it clear that he is “not willing to tear the country apart” over the issue. The Prime Minister also urged the citizens to halt the demands of refusal to serve in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDFs) amid the current political mayhem, The Times of Israel reported. The Israeli Prime Minister also stated that “most” of his coalition allies support the move and made it clear that the overhaul will end up passing in one way or another.