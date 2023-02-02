Netanyahu, Macron To Discuss Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions, Reinforcing Abraham Accord

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet on Thursday, February 2 to discuss Iran’s military and nuclear ambitions, as well as the expansion of the Abraham Accords that was brokered by the former Republican US President Donald Trump's administration. The landmark deal normalized ties between Jewish state of Israel and the Arab countries. Netanyahu and Macron's in-person meeting will be the first since the former's election as the Israeli Prime Minister, and the two will also have a dinner at the Élysée Palace, Messrs.

In a series of a Twitter posts making the official announcement, Israel's Paris embassy said that Macron and Netanyahu will discuss "the international effort to stop the Iranian nuclear programme" as they meet in Paris. Two leaders "will discuss ongoing political issues, primarily the international effort to stop Iran's nuclear program and ways to strengthen and expand the Abraham Accords," it added.

Netanyahu plans to snub Islamic Republic's nuclear ambitions, uproots its proxy militias

Netanyahu expects to tell Macron that the Iranian military assistance to Russia to wage drone attacks on Ukraine and its political crackdown on the Mahsa Amini protesters should deter the Western allies from pursuing any further negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] or the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The deal was unilaterally scrapped by the Trump administration over Tehran's breach of the terms linked to its uranium enrichment at its nuclear facilities. France and Israel are expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation to ensure regional stability and security, the French President’s office said in a statement.

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu, in an interview with American broadcaster CNN also stated that he is "definitely considering" sending military aid to Ukraine including the possibility of sending the Iron Dome antimissile defense system. He also noted that Tel Aviv is ready to act as a mediator in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine for cessation of hostilities.

Netanyahu's top agenda under his foreign policies is to snub Islamic Republic's nuclear ambitions and uproot its proxy militias spread across the Middle East that target Israel. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards [IRGC] and the elite Quds Force have been accused of secretly funding Shiite proxy militia like Hezbollah and Palestinian resistance groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad across Syria, the Middle East, Yemen, Bahrain, Iraq, and Lebanon.

In recent weeks, violence escalated between Israel and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem that left 10 people dead. Iran also formally accused Israel of launching drone attacks on one of its military complexes in Isfahan, which caused only minor damages to the roof of a workshop in the plant, and no casualties.