Netanyahu Wishes 'friend' PM Modi On R-Day, Avers Israel-India Bond 'will Grow Stronger'

Israel's Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has congratulated the people of India and PM Modi on the nation's 74th Republic day. At first, Netanyahu posted a tweet in Hindi and then a tweet in English. "To my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the people of India, I would like to congratulate you and offer my best wishes on India's 74th Republic Day. I am certain the already close bond between our countries will continue to grow stronger with every passing year," read the tweet in English. The Israeli PM is quite close to PM Modi. When PM Modi visited Israel, Netanyahu remarked that PM Modi was not only the 1st Indian PM to visit Israel but also the first Indian leader in 3000 years to visit Israel.

मैं मेरे प्रिय मित्र प्रधान मंत्री @narendramodi और सभी भारतीयों को भारत के 74 वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ। मुझे यकीन है कि हमारे देशों के बीच पहले से ही जो घनिष्ठ संबंध हैं वो हर साल और मजबूत होते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/uBLtRAb0xO — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) January 26, 2023

गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। इस बार का यह अवसर इसलिए भी विशेष है, क्योंकि इसे हम आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव के दौरान मना रहे हैं। देश के महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के सपनों को साकार करने के लिए हम एकजुट होकर आगे बढ़ें, यही कामना है।



Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2023

India's 74th Republic Day

Israel enjoys a fair bit of affection in India, primarily due to Israel decision to suppy India with armaments during the Kargil war. PM Modi also wished Happy Republic Day to Indians today morning. "Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians," read his tweet. India celebrates Republic Day on January 26th every year to commemorate the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, making India a republic. On this day, a grand parade is held in the capital city of New Delhi, featuring cultural performances, floats representing different states, and a display of military might. The President of India also gives a speech and the national flag is hoisted. It is a national holiday and a time for people to come together to celebrate the country's heritage and unity.