Netanyahu Writes To Israeli President Informing About Formation Of New Government

After nearly one and a half years of political deadlock and three consecutive elections, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has finally formed a new government with his rival and chairman of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz. Netanyahu on Wednesday wrote Israeli President Reuven Rivlin about the formation of the new government asking Benny Gantz, who is also the speaker of the Knesset, to hold a vote of confidence, according to local media reports. Netanyahu will reportedly take oath on Thursday alongside his new cabinet that will feature members from the coalition as well.

The path to the Prime Minister's chair was cleared for Netanyahu by the Supreme Court of the country, who last week ruled in his favour regarding the corruption charges and allowed the formation of the new emergency government. The trial against Netanyahu is set to begin on May 24 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The new power-sharing government between Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz was formed following three consecutive elections that ended inconclusively with no party winning a majority in the Knesset.

The new deal

The Blue and White party won 15 seats in the recently concluded election of 120 seats strong Knesset following which Gantz signed the historic unity government deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose Likud party won 36 seats. The three-year deal to form an emergency government was signed on April 20 and would see Netanyahu as prime minister for one and a half years with Gantz assuming the role for the remaining second half period. As per reports, Gantz, a former Army chief will serve as the new defence minister before assuming the role of prime minister after 18 months. Another former Army chief and Blue and White party leader Gabi Ashkenazi will be nominated as the country’s next foreign minister, according to reports.

(Image Credit: AP)