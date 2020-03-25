Netanyahu's Ally Yuli Edelstein Resigns As Speaker Of Israeli Parliament

Yuli Edelstein, speaker of Israeli parliament on March 25 resigned hours before court deadline to hold elections to pick his replacement. According to reports, Edelstein, who belongs to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party was resisting pressure to hold an election from the opposition members, who now control a majority in the house and also from the judiciary, who on Monday had ruled that he must allow an election for new speaker within two days.

Edelstein in his resignation speech accused the High Court of undercutting the foundations of democracy. However, opposition parties say Edelstein himself was undermining democracy by not holding an election to pick the new speaker. Likud party and allies control 58 seats in the parliament compared to the 62 held by the opposition members, who are opposed to Netanyahu continuing as Prime Minister.

Israel's election saga

Netanyahu couldn't form the government following elections in April and September because his party failed to gain a majority in the house. Netanyahu's Likud party won 32 of the 120 seats in the Knesset, while his major challenger Benny Gantz's Blue and White party won 33 seats in the September election. Both the party combined won 65 seats while Knesset needed 61 to form a government.

After days of talks, no agreement was reached between the two largest parties and hence no government was formed. On December 11, the Knesset voted for the second time in history to dissolve itself as no party had a majority to form the new government. The first time Knesset had voted to dissolve itself was after April 2019 election results, when Netanyahu failed to form the government. The third election was held in less than a year on March 2, where Likud won 36 seats, while Blue and White won 33.

Benny Grantz was invited by the President to form a new government has he enjoyed the support of 61 MPs, most at the time. As per reports, prior to the election Grantz had said he will not form a government with Netanyahu, but on March 20 he agreed on an agreement with the Likud party to form a national unity government with a rotating prime ministership.

(Image credit: AP)