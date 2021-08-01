Netherland Police Exposes Biggest Meth Lab Capable Of Producing Over 100kg Drugs Per Day

Netherlands police on Friday unleashed the biggest ongoing illicit drug scandal. The Dutch Police has arrested a man from the site and is looking for others responsible for running this meth lab in southwestern municipality of Nederweert. The place had a huge setup in place and was capable of producing over 100 kgs of synthetic drugs.

Netherlands biggest meth lab exposed by Police

As per the authorities, the place is the most professional and largest drug-producing facility, ever found in the country. It could produce over 100 kgs of drugs of different kinds each day, with a market worth of over $1.18 million. The lab will be dismantled within a week, the officials said.

The biggest meth lab was based in the southeastern town of Nederweert. Based on the reports of local media, the address was discovered using "encrypted chat communications." The lab was set up in two huge storage rooms, the interconnected rooms had stored huge amounts of material, required to produce drugs. The investigation for the same is being done by the top authorities.

Drug Consumption increased during the pandemic: UN Report

Drug consumption across the world is increasing day by day. The latest World Drug Report 2021, released by United Nations throws light on this and revealed that around 275 million people used drugs worldwide in the last year, while over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders, according to the report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The Report further noted that in the last 24 years cannabis potency had increased by as much as four times in parts of the world, even as the percentage of adolescents who perceived the drug as harmful fell by as much as 40%, despite evidence that cannabis use is associated with a variety of health and other harms, especially among regular long-term users.

According to the report, the percentage of the main psychoactive component in cannabis - has risen from around 6% to more than 11% in Europe between 2002-2019, and around 4% to 16% in the United States between 1995-2019, while the percentage of adolescents that perceived cannabis as harmful declined by 40% in the United States and by 25% in Europe.

Moreover, most countries have reported a rise in the use of cannabis during the pandemic. In surveys of health professionals across 77 countries, 42% asserted that cannabis use had increased. A rise in the non-medical use of pharmaceutical drugs has also been observed.



Image: AP