Netherlands Expels Russian Diplomats Over Moscow's 'continued' Espionage Attempts

The Netherlands took a strong step to tackle Russia's alleged attempts to send spies posing as diplomatic workers in the country. On Saturday, the Dutch government announced its decision to scale down on the Russian diplomatic mission in Amsterdam. Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that the Netherlands had made "a very important step" to expel some dozen Russian diplomats who have been asked to leave within a fortnight.

The decision comes over “continued attempts" by Moscow to "place intelligence officers into the Netherlands under diplomatic cover," the Dutch government said, according to Politico. “Negotiations with Russia over the terms of sending diplomats back and forth to diplomatic posts have so far come to nothing. Russia keeps trying to surreptitiously place intelligence officers in the Netherlands as diplomats," reads a statement issued on the official website of the government of the Netherlands.

Hoekstra added that the Russian trade mission in Amsterdam will be closed on Tuesday, and the Dutch Consulate General in St. Petersburg would also be closed down on Monday. He also claimed that Russia was delaying issuing visas to diplomats from the Netherlands.

Moscow warns of giving 'appropriate response'

"At the same time, Russia refuses to issue visas for Dutch diplomats to staff the consulate general in St. Petersburg and the embassy in Moscow," the Dutch government said. It termed the alleged espionage as “unacceptable” and “untenable," and said that it was necessary "to keep the embassies open as a communication channel, even now that relations with Russia are more difficult than ever."

Russia has reportedly issued a direct threat over the Netherlands' latest move, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, which reported that the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "As the Russian side stated earlier, Russia will give an appropriate response."