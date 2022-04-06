Netherlands King Says 'looking Forward' To India's G-20 Presidency From December

Netherlands King Willem Alexander is looking forward to India's Presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) bloc. It is to mention that India will hold the presidency of the G20 for the first time from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. Speaking at the State Banquet at Royal Palace hosted in honour of President Ram Nath Kovind, who is in the Netherlands, King Alexander emphasised that "this is a special year" for India. He also expressed his gratitude to President Kovind for paying a visit to the Netherlands.

Hailing India for its diversity and potential, King Alexander said the Netherlands "feels privileged to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence." The Netherlands King also recalled his visit to India in 2019. He recalled, "a few months after our last meeting the world was hit by a pandemic that has sorely tested us all." The King compared the impact of the pandemic in both countries and asserted that he is "grateful" that the governments were able to support each other "actively in that difficult time."

President Kovind accorded with ceremonial welcome in the Netherlands

It is to mention that King Willem Alexander's speech comes after he and Queen Maxima accorded President Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind with ceremonial welcome in the Netherlands on Tuesday. The President and First Lady arrived in Amsterdam, after 34 years since the visit of President R Venkataraman in 1988, on Monday as a part of a two-nation-visit. After his arrival on Monday, President Kovind visited Keukenhof, one of the world's largest flower gardens, where he was received by Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra. He also laid a wreath at Dam Square in Amsterdam. During his visit that will culminate on April 7, President Kovind is scheduled to hold discussions with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

India & Netherlands celebrate 75 years of bilateral ties

The presidential visit to the Netherlands assumes significance as India and Netherlands are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022. "In August 1947, the Netherlands was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with independent India. Our Ambassador was present in the Indian Parliament when (Pt. Jawaharlal) Nehru proclaimed independence," the King said during his speech at the banquet. The King also expressed pride over the bilateral friendship shared between both the countries, which has "deepened" in the past 75 years.

It is to mention that the Netherlands is an important economic and commercial partner of India with the country being India's fourth-largest FDI source. It hosts the largest Indian diaspora in continental Europe. Both countries share strong bilateral relations, which were further strengthened by the launch of the Strategic Partnership on Water during a virtual summit between PM Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rutte in 2021.

