Netizens Mock Chinese Media Coverage Of Communist Party Congress Meet, 'one Size Fits All'

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been re-elected for a third term in power. He was elected as General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party for third five-year tenure by the newly elected seven-member standing committee. As Xi Jinping secured a third term as China's top leader, netizens have mocked Chinese media's reporting of the ruling Communist Party National Congress meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Beijing-based lawyer and political commentator James M Zimmerman has said that Chinese media is like "American fast food" and noted the headlines used by different media outlets in China. In a tweet, Zimmerman further compared foreign media to the Chinese banquet. The post showed all the media outlets using the same image of Xi Jinping as they reported about the CCP meeting. J Notably, former Chinese President Hu Jintao was escorted out of the CCP meeting. James M Zimmerman tweeted, "Chinese media is like American fast food. All tastes the same. One size fits all. Choices limited. (Headlines from different PRC media)." After he uploaded the tweet on the microblogging site, netizens could not stop themselves from sharing their opinion.

Foreign media is like a Chinese banquet. Some spicy, some not. Some sweet, some sour. But lots of choices nonetheless.



Chinese media is like American fast-food. All tastes the same. One size fits all. Choices limited.



(Headlines from different PRC media) pic.twitter.com/0qaGGEWduZ — James M Zimmerman (@jmzbeijing) October 25, 2022

Netizen says 'Looks like a sheet of stamps'

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered more than 400 likes and 130 Retweets. One netizen wrote, "He reminds me much more of food colouring. The only purpose is to trick the consumer but in reality, no one is fooled and it's more likely to be toxic to the ecosystem." Another user tweeted, "I guess if, as a media outlet, you find one perfect, natural, totally relatable photo of the person you are trying to capture you should just stick with that?" A third user commented, "That's short-changing American fast-food. The regional ones can be quite excellent. Also, pizza doesn't taste the same as burritos doesn't taste the same as hamburger." Another social media user wrote, "The publishers will be fired if it didn't fit. So scared!"

Xi Jinping unveils members of Political bureau of CCP

Xi Jinping's re-election for the third tenure ends the rule followed by his predecessors in the CCP of retiring after a 10-year term, PTI reported. After becoming General Secretary of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee, Xi Jinping presented the party's new central leadership. The seven newly elected members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party include Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi.

