Netizens Point Out Resemblance Between Suspected Criminal, Jeremy Clarkson

A recent picture of a suspected criminal shared on Facebook by Kent Police became an internet sensation as netizens pointed out that the criminal bears more than a passing resemblance to The Grand Tour presenter and former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson. Several internet users have flooded the post as they suggest that the person really does look like Clarkson. According to the Facebook post, the man in question is wanted to provide information regarding the theft of a bank card from someone's handbag.

The police shared the photograph of the suspect with a caption, “Do you recognise this man? We believe he may have important information that can help us investigate the theft and fraudulent use of a bank card. The card is reported to have been used at various locations across Ashford in December 2019 after it was stolen from a handbag on 6 December. As part of ongoing enquiries, our investigators are now in a position to release a picture of a man who may be able to help them establish the full circumstances”.

Several netizens commented and were shocked to notice the resemblance between the two. One Facebook user wrote, “Jeremy Clarkson off that car show on TV?”. Another said, “I thought it was Jeremy Clarkson and I see I'm not the only one”. One user also left a hilarious comment that read, “Definitely Clarkson, arrest him now”. A user also wrote, “It's not just that his face and hair looks like Jeremy Clarkson, but the clothes he is wearing is just the kind of thing Jeremy would wear”.

Man resembles Breaking Bad's, Bryan Cranston

In another similar incident, a picture of an alleged criminal shared by Illionis Police Department became an internet sensation as people started comparing the criminal to famous Walter White from Breaking Bad, played by Bryon Cranston. The person in the mugshot was identified as Todd W. Barrick Jr. The 50-year-old had an arrest warrant for committing a violation of probation. Probation in criminal law is fundamentally is a period in which the offender is supervised with the order by the court. Reportedly, Barrick's violation was enough and was related to the possession of methamphetamine. It is a drug that stimulates the central nervous system. Surprisingly, the character Heisenberg in Breaking Bad also cooks the same drug and contacts dealers in order to pay for his medical bills.

