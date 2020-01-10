Netizens Share Pictures Of Deceased Loved Ones Spotted On Google Street View

People are finding images of their deceased loved ones on Google maps after a thread sharing the same appeared on Twitter. It began when a Twitter user shared a post about finding an image of her deceased grandfather sitting outside his farm on Google maps. Ever since the post was shared on Twitter on January 7, other users on the microblogging platform also started sharing pictures of their loved ones they found on the navigation app.

Nostalgia

Yajaira, who shared the post on Twitter said that she never got to say goodbye to her grandpa when he died a few years ago. However, Yajaira spotted her grandpa while going through his old farm on Google Street View. Yajaira's grandpa was sitting outside his farm when the Google street view car passed through his location. Ever since Yajaira shared the post on her Twitter handle, it has garnered more than 3.9 million views and has been liked over 4,00,000 times.

My grandpa passed away a few years ago. We didn’t get to say goodbye to him. Yesterday we found out google maps finally drove through his farm and as we were curious going through it, where the road ends, there is my grandpa, just sitting there. 😭 pic.twitter.com/CbwRTkCKrZ — yajaira (@yajairalyb) January 7, 2020

my great abuelo passed away last month, exactly 1 year after my great abuela also left us. to see him here walking to our old house brings back so many childhood memories 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/qfDIsDQoWT — 𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙨 (@Buenrostrohhh) January 8, 2020

my grandma passed away in 2014❤️ found this and it made my day. she was my rock🌹 pic.twitter.com/qrj3R1CXqk — jen (@jxnni2fresh) January 9, 2020

Same thing with my abuelo we can see him just relaxing outside our house in Mexico. Everytime I miss him especially during this time I always go back to it 🥺❤ pic.twitter.com/sHeOb9g7s2 — J A C K I E (@tilin98) January 8, 2020

Google Street View was launched in 2007 and it started mapping cities in the United States and has since expanded to include cities and rural areas across the globe. Google announced in May 2017 that it had captured more than 16 million kilometres of Street View imagery across 83 countries.

