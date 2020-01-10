The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Netizens Share Pictures Of Deceased Loved Ones Spotted On Google Street View

Rest of the World News

It began when a Twitter user named Leslie Yajaira shared a post about finding an image of her deceased grandfather sitting outside his farm on Google maps.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netizens

People are finding images of their deceased loved ones on Google maps after a thread sharing the same appeared on Twitter. It began when a Twitter user shared a post about finding an image of her deceased grandfather sitting outside his farm on Google maps. Ever since the post was shared on Twitter on January 7, other users on the microblogging platform also started sharing pictures of their loved ones they found on the navigation app. 

Nostalgia

Yajaira, who shared the post on Twitter said that she never got to say goodbye to her grandpa when he died a few years ago. However, Yajaira spotted her grandpa while going through his old farm on Google Street View. Yajaira's grandpa was sitting outside his farm when the Google street view car passed through his location. Ever since Yajaira shared the post on her Twitter handle, it has garnered more than 3.9 million views and has been liked over 4,00,000 times. 

Read: Google Searches For Draft Age Increase Amid Concerns Of War Between The US And Iran

Read: Google Assistant Comes To More Smart Home Devices At CES 2020

Read: What Is Google Pay HNY Scratch Card? Here Is How To Reap Its Benefits

Google Street View was launched in 2007 and it started mapping cities in the United States and has since expanded to include cities and rural areas across the globe. Google announced in May 2017 that it had captured more than 16 million kilometres of Street View imagery across 83 countries.

Read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai To Get $240 Mn Stock Package, $2 Mn Salary
 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU'S AISHE GHOSH DENIES CHARGES
HUGE SETBACK FOR KOCHHARS
'NO CRACKER, IT'S A BOMB!'
AZAD WELCOMES SC DECISION ON J-K
SC STAYS NCLAT ORDER OVER CYRUS
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE DEMAND IN MAHA