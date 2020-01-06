Now, Netizens Want Finnish Citizenship After PM Marin Proposes 6-hours/4-day Work Policy

Netizens in India appear to have in no uncertain terms told Finland's newly elected Prime Minister Sanna Marin that they want in on her proposal to introduce a new working hour policy in her country.

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin has proposed the introduction of six-hour work shifts and a four-day working week in the country. The youngest serving PM in the world has plans to follow the lead of Sweden, where the six-hour working experiment began in 2015. According to European reports, Marin believes 'people deserve to spend more time with their families' and give time to their hobbies. The centre-left PM thinks this development in the working hours will be the 'next step' in professional life.

Netizens took to microblogging platform Twitter to share their feelings on the newly-proposed bill with some hilariously urging Sanna Marin to grant them Finnish citizenship. Others urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce a similar kind of law in India. The reactions on twitter are absolutely hilarious

How to get Finland citizenship 🤔 — Yespal Kheria (@yespal_kheria) January 6, 2020

wow will i get visa i will relocate... — Prabhu Natarajan Mudaliyar (@prabhunataraj12) January 6, 2020

Honorable Prime minister (@PMOIndia ) @narendramodi please look to this policy and apply this in our country. We all will be very happy to see this. — Rohan Gupta (@rohan300557) January 6, 2020

I am going to finland bye — ~Amit~ (@1Amitz) January 6, 2020

Read: Finland PM To Introduce Six-hour Work Shifts, Four-day Working Week

Read: Sir Alex Ferguson Has An Epic Reaction To Solskjaer Taking Off Anthony Martial; Watch

Currently, most people in Finland work eight hours a day for five days a week. The country's fellow Scandinavian neighbour Sweden's experiment's early results reportedly suggest that it increases productivity, well being and health, but is expensive. International reports also state that some critics believe the reduction in working hours and days can leave an adverse effect on businesses and economic growth. However, Marin's education minister Li Andersson welcomed the latest proposal.

Read: Conor McGregor Once Shocked A UFC Fan By Walking Into His Apartment; Watch Fan’s Reaction

Marin was elected as Finland's new Prime Minister, making her the world's youngest at 34 years of age. The Social Democratic Party's leader was appointed as the PM after Antti Rinne resigned in the month of June. The council of the SDP voted 32-29 to appoint Marin as the PM. Talking to local media outlets, Marin said that it is a long road ahead in order to rebuild trust among the people after having won votes by a narrow margin ahead of rival Antti Lindtman.

Read: Karlie Kloss Was Reminded Of Her Connection To Trump Family, Watch Her Reaction

