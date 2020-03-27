New Coronavirus Test Reduces Result Time From Two Days To 2.5 Hours

Bringing up with a ray of hope amid this deadly crisis that is prevailing over the entire world, Robert Bosch GmbH became the latest company to roll out a COVID-19 test, saying it can diagnose in less than 2.5 hours and help efforts to fight the outbreak. The new test uses the Vivalytic molecular diagnostics platform made by Bosch’s health-care division. The device is already used in hospitals, laboratories, and medical practices to identify a range of bacterial and viral diseases including influenza and pneumonia

Immediate virus test

It will be available in Germany in April and will be sold in international markets, Bosch said. Bosch Chief Executive Officer Volkmar Denner said in a statement on March 26 that infected patients can be identified and isolated faster with the help of this test. To develop the test, Bosch teamed up with Northern Irish medical-equipment maker Randox Laboratories Ltd., its partner on Vivalytic.

The ability to detect coronavirus is key to stemming its spread. In countries like Germany and South Korea, testing was robust early on, potentially keeping fatality rates low, while a lack of testing in parts of Italy and the US helped fuel the disease’s explosive growth. While people still have to wait for several days for results in many places, more companies are offering faster tests. Roche Holding AG’s high-speed, high-volume test can spew out more than 4,000 results a day, for example. The US Food and Drug Administration has granted more than a dozen emergency use approvals for the virus tests from companies including Quest Diagnostics Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

All of these offerings are so-called molecular diagnostic tests, which have confirmed more than 4,70,000 cases globally. They are the gold standard for diagnosing infections by looking for nucleic acids of the virus in people’s samples. While highly accurate, they also require time, experienced technicians and materials -- including swabs -- that are in short supply. Governments have been trying to limit the people who get tested to those deemed most at risk for complications. Bosch said that its rapid test can be performed entirely at the point of care. It was developed in six weeks and can diagnose 10 respiratory pathogens simultaneously, with an accuracy rate of more than 95 per cent, according to the manufacturer.