New COVID-19 Cases Spiked Globally By 71% From December 27 To January 2: WHO

The number of new COVID-19 cases grew by 71% globally from December 27 to January 2, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report published on January 6. Whereas, the number of new deaths due to the coronavirus reduced by 10%.

According to the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update provided by the World Health Organization, the global number of new cases surged abruptly by 71% from the previous week to the week of December 27 to January 2, following a gradual increase since October.

This equates to well under 9.5 million new cases and more than 41,000 new deaths reported in the previous week. According to the World Health Organization's latest update, approximately 289 million illnesses and over 5.4 million fatalities had been documented globally as of January 2.

Further, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), stated on Thursday that the more infectious Omicron strain of coronavirus appears to induce less severe disease than the globally dominant Delta strain but should not be classified as "mild".

During a news conference, the head of the World Health Organization reiterated his plea for greater justice in the distribution and access to COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

"While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorized as ‘mild’.

109 countries to fall short of WHO's aim of fully vaccinating 70% of world's population

At the current rate of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, 109 countries will fall short of the WHO's aim of fully vaccinating 70% of the world's population by July, Tedros added. This goal is considered as a major contributor to the conclusion of the pandemic's acute phase. Moreover, Maria van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, stated that another variant, dubbed IHU, was first detected in September 2021, and is being monitored by the WHO. She added that this variant is not transmitting extensively.

The WHO also tracks variations in two more categories of greater significance; "variant of concern" which includes Delta and Omicron, and "variant of interest". During the same press conference in Geneva, WHO adviser Bruce Aylward stated that 36 countries had not even reached 10% vaccination coverage. He went on to say that 80% of serious cases worldwide were unvaccinated.

Further, according to the report, all regions reported an increase in the number of weekly cases, with the Americas region reporting the highest increase (100%), followed by South-East Asia (78%), Europe (65%), the Eastern Mediterranean (40%), the Western Pacific (38%), and Africa (7%).

