New COVID-19 Study Suggests Vaccinated Population More Vulnerable To Contracting Virus

In a significant development, it has now come to light that vaccinated people are equally or more vulnerable to COVID-19 than unvaccinated people. So far, it is not clear at what rate the COVID-19 virus affects a vaccinated person or how likely they are to spread the virus once contracted. But there is no denying the fact that vaccination helps in building a strong immune system and provides powerful protection against coronavirus, but vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19 is escalating fear among people.

It must be noted that the medical community still lacks many details about the COVID-19 virus. There is still research and studies which are pending in this direction. The lack of information about the virus has also left people and the government to form plans based on fragmented information. As a result, some are implementing masks, while some are delaying office reopening and many are still in chaos about whether to stay at home or go to work.

The vaccinated population is more vulnerable to COVID-19, claims research

The former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Tom Frieden, said that there are still many things about COVID-19 which we don't know, yet there are things which we do know and we need to be humble towards them. It is pertinent to mention here that the absence of enough information about the COVID-19 pandemic has left people confused about how to protect themselves. Meanwhile, researchers are still trying to figure out if a booster shot is required to fight against the upcoming wave or not. The unknown details of COVID-19 have left a huge population confused, as schools are not re-opening, many concerts are still on hold and social activities have been frozen. While interacting in an interview, Monica Gandhi, who is an expert on infectious diseases at the University of California, San Francisco, said that so far we don't have full-fledged clinical data about the virus.

Earlier on July 4, this year a large number of vaccinated and unvaccinated youths had gathered at a dance party in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and later it was found that among 469 people around three-fourth infections were among vaccinated people. According to the lead authors of a CDC study, it is claimed that unvaccinated people are as likely to transmit COVID-19 as unvaccinated people. Following COVID-19 protocols, maintaining social distancing, and wearing masks every time we step out is all we can do after being inoculated. Meanwhile, research carried out in Israel supported a theory that states the immune system of an individual's body weakens initially after inoculation, and the rise in COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated group would possibly be the reason.



IMAGE: REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/PIXABAY