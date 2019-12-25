The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

New Discovery About 'Love Actually' Takes The Internet By Storm

Rest of the World News

A recent discovery about the age gap between Keira Knightley and her co-actor Thomas Brodie Sangster in the movie Love Actually has left netizens in shock.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
New discovery

A recent discovery about the age gap between Keira Knightley and her co-actor Thomas Brodie Sangster in the movie Love Actually has left netizens in shock. A twitter thread posted on Saturday revealed that there was only five years gap between the two thespians. 

Not that dramatic difference

The complicated plot of the 2003 rom-com had Juliet, a newlywed played by Keira Knightley on one hand and on the other hand, had Sam, a school kid played by Thomas Brodie Sangster. But the fact that Knightley was then just 5 years older to co-star Thomas Brodie Sangster has left everybody startled. Knightley was just 18 at the time of filming, while Brodie-Sangster was 13.

Read: Hugh Grant Next PM? Fans Turn 'Love Actually' Scene Into Election Meme

Read: Hugh Grant Points Out Key Differences Between 'Love Actually' And Johnson's Spoof

Twitter user Madeleine Lloyd-James recently posted side-by-side movie stills of both the actors revealing the age gap between the two. The poster showed the evident on-screen disparity between the ages of the two characters, yet pointing out that the real-life age gap was not quite so dramatic. Read the tweet here.

The tweet has gone viral garnering over 19k retweets and over 102k likes. Many fans also took the opportunity to compare the age gaps of actors that starred in a movie together. Catch everything people had to say : 

Read: British PM Johnson Recreates 'Love Actually' Scene To Seek Support

Read: Love Actually To Die Hard: Top Holiday Movies To Watch This Christmas Season

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO VAJPAYEE
GVL NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS OWAISI
BOLLYWOOD WISHES A MERRY CHRISTMAS
RAVI KISHAN SLAMS ARUNDHATI
SHARAD PAWAR IS THACKERAY'S TEACHER