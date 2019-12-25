New Discovery About 'Love Actually' Takes The Internet By Storm

A recent discovery about the age gap between Keira Knightley and her co-actor Thomas Brodie Sangster in the movie Love Actually has left netizens in shock. A twitter thread posted on Saturday revealed that there was only five years gap between the two thespians.

Not that dramatic difference

The complicated plot of the 2003 rom-com had Juliet, a newlywed played by Keira Knightley on one hand and on the other hand, had Sam, a school kid played by Thomas Brodie Sangster. But the fact that Knightley was then just 5 years older to co-star Thomas Brodie Sangster has left everybody startled. Knightley was just 18 at the time of filming, while Brodie-Sangster was 13.

Twitter user Madeleine Lloyd-James recently posted side-by-side movie stills of both the actors revealing the age gap between the two. The poster showed the evident on-screen disparity between the ages of the two characters, yet pointing out that the real-life age gap was not quite so dramatic. Read the tweet here.

Yearly reminder that there is only a five year age gap between Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Keira Knightley in Love Actually pic.twitter.com/ciC4v75ZPO — Madeleine Lloyd-Jones (@madelexne) December 14, 2019

The tweet has gone viral garnering over 19k retweets and over 102k likes. Many fans also took the opportunity to compare the age gaps of actors that starred in a movie together. Catch everything people had to say :

Bizarre, but still less befuddling than the fact that it was considered cute that Brodie-Sangster busted through airline security in a movie that specifically references 9/11. — Libby Berke (@ItSaysLibby) December 15, 2019

I remember both of those years pretty clearly and feel ancient now, thanks. — Shannon G (@ShanGreenlaw) December 15, 2019

I was today years old when I learned this. — jt cowder (@jtcowder) December 15, 2019

Holy shit. Did he look extremely young for his age or did she look much older? — Liddle Lamzy Dive Bar (@saucissonsec) December 16, 2019

