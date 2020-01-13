New Handwritten Gucci Logo Sends Fans Into Frenzy In Vietnam

A new Gucci logo has sparked a series of social media reactions after the official Facebook page of the luxury fashion brand uploaded the picture. The social media frenzy is being witnessed in Vietnam, but strangely, not in other Asian markets just yet. Gucci updated its Facebook page on Friday with an unusual branding, including a brand new handwritten Gucci logo. The logo was followed by a series of messages in a similar font, including a text that read, "Fall Winter 2020 Men's Collection."

Read: Ranveer Singh's Gucci Coat Comes At THIS Whopping Price That Shocked Fans

New Gucci logo

The new handwritten logo inspired Vietnamese Facebook users to change their own avatars in a similar style. Facebook users in Vietnam changed their profile pictures with a similar handwritten font, imitating the Italian luxury brand. Some users also took the opportunity to mock the fashion brand, while others praised the new creative promotion technique. A Facebook user named Dung Ngo wrote, "When you forgot to save your design before closing photoshop and the deadline was over!!!"

Read: Georgia Louise & Gucci Westman Dish Out How To Nail The Party Makeup Look

Another user named Amr Maghraby wrote, "Dude!!! We are in 2020. Regular methods in everything became boring, especially in advertising Nowadays success is by creating controversy and make the name of the brand ( post, product ..etc ) the center of conclusion, and this is not easy, especially now, after all, traditional methods have been exhausted. I see they nailed it." While Thomas Koelln said, "Looks like the logo was written by a child in calligraphy class."

Read: Harry Styles' Transformation From Boy-next-door To Joining The Gucci Gang

Gucci is returning with Menswear Fashion Week after presenting the mixed-gender collections during Women's Fashion Week in the past two years. Gucci's upcoming Milan's Menswear Fashion Week will be held on January 14. Gucci has been working on a new logo since July 2019 and apparently the new design is visible in the brand's current photos on social media.

Read: The Shoe That Stole The Spotlight: Mayawati Is Furious About Her Nephew's Gucci Shoes Being Brought To Center Stage