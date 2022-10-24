New HRW Report Details Taliban Abuse Faced By Afghan Women Protesters

A new report by Human Rights Watch has detailed the abuse faced by Afghan women. Afghan women protestors faced torture and suppression under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, as per the report.

Afghanistan was taken over by the Taliban regime last year when the American troops pulled out and the government in Kabul collapsed. The women who have been detained by the Taliban describe their ordeals which include torture and mistreatment of their families. The abuse faced by Afghan women is not limited to beatings, the male relatives of these women are administered electric shocks, according to the report by Human Rights Watch.

“It’s difficult to overstate the incredible bravery of these and other Afghan women who protest against Taliban abuses. These women’s stories show how deeply threatened the Taliban feel by their activities, and the brutal lengths the Taliban go to try to silence them," said Heather Barr, the associate women's rights director of Human Rights Watch.

The Taliban regime took over Afghanistan on 15 August 2021 and soon started rolling back all the progress Afghanistan had made in terms of equal opportunities for women. Within the first week of the Taliban regime's reign, women began coming out to the streets and protesting. Tamana Paryani was one of the first women to protest against the Taliban regime.

Taliban torture men related to women who protest severely

Taliban broke into her (Tamana Paryani) home late at night and abducted her. Paryani managed to upload a video of the whole incident, which gave a glimpse into the life of people under the Taliban regime. Her post made many women fearful, according to the HRW report.

"I didn’t know them well, but I became afraid then. I woke up at night and my body shook.… We were so afraid. We knew we would be arrested," said one of the women, as per information on the report. Three women disclosed that the Taliban abducted them and locked them in a cramped hot room with 18 other women and seven children for five days. These women say that the Taliban provided virtually no food or water or access to a toilet, did not allow them access to a toilet and severely tortured men related to them. "The Taliban compelled the three women’s families to hand over the original deeds to their property as the price for release, with the threat that the Taliban would confiscate the property if the women got into trouble again," as per the report by HRW.