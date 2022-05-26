New ISIS Chief Abu Al-Hassan Al-Qurayshi Arrested In Turkey: Report

The new leader of ISIS was apprehended in a police operation in Turkey after only two months of taking over the reins, the local media reported on May 26. Turkish news agency OdaTV said on May 26 that Turkish security services had captured Abu Hassan in the city in a "top secret" operation led by Istanbul police and counter-terrorism units. After his predecessor was killed in a US-led military operation in Idlib, a Turkey-dominated rebel bastion in northwestern Syria, Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi was acknowledged as the new "caliph" in a voice message released by ISIS in early March.

Islamist fighters have adopted pseudonyms, and all of ISIS' top leaders adopted "al-Qurayshi" in an attempt to align themselves with Mohammed's (the prophet of Islam) Quraysh tribe. ISIS now has a much lower presence in the Middle East, three years after its final stronghold in Baghuz was liberated by US-backed Kurdish forces. The decline in its strength has been reflected in the status of its leaders — before his death in 2019, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was a feared and revered leader.

However, Abu Hassan's predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was known as the "missing caliph" since he died in February. Abu Hassan, ISIS' third caliph, was thought to be Baghdadi's older brother Juma al-Badri. After a US-led special operation attacked Baghdadi's stronghold in Idlib in October 2019, he blew himself up. In the shadow of his younger brother, Abu Hassan presided over ISIS's five-member Shura council. In the event of a caliph's death or arrest, the body oversees the group's affairs and chooses a successor.

Turkish president expected to reveal details of the operation soon: Report

Further, the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is expected to reveal details of the operation that resulted in Abu Hassan's capture, according to the report. ISIS, a Sunni insurgency with roots in al-Qaeda, established de facto rule in 2014 and implemented its distinct methods of killing civilians as well as an effective propaganda campaign. It was notorious for beheadings regularly, mass murders, and the enslavement of Yazidi women.

After a long war, the US and Kurdish-led anti-ISIS coalition declared the group's total territorial defeat in Iraq in 2017 and Syria in 2019. The group has returned to its roots as an underground Islamist organisation, with sleeper cells and leaders on most-wanted lists hiding in the Middle East and being pursued by security and intelligence forces.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP