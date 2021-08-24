New Jersey: Amazon Worker Allegedly Sacked For Taking Too Many Loo Breaks; Sues Company

An ex-Amazon employee has filed a case against the company on grounds of alleged unfair dismissal. The case was filed in June 2021 in New Jersey Superior Court. As per the lawsuit, the plaintiff was terminated for taking too many toilet breaks.

The plaintiff, identified as Maria Iris Jennittee Olivero, claimed in her lawsuit that she was suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) during her term at the office. Maria needed to use the loo at least six times a day, she explained. According to a Business Insider report, she informed her manager about her condition in January 2021, who asked her to get a doctor's note. However, the complaint filed indicated that Maria failed to get an appointment scheduled for the next six days. Additionally, the lawsuit mentioned that her manager dismissed her after the lapse, stating that it was "too late" for a doctor's note.

The plaintiff has claimed damages worth $75,000 from the e-commerce giant. Maria has sued Amazon for discriminatory behaviour towards a disabled person. She also pointed out Amazon's micro-managing policies that have earlier forced employees to pee in bottles.

Amazon attempts to escalate the case to federal court

As per the Business Insider report, Amazon has responded to the lawsuit with a stern comment. The defendant's lawyer said that they are attempting to take up the matter to the federal court. Amazon also produced a detailed report on the plaintiff's wage and indirectly accused her of charging more than they owed. As per the report, Maria earned $15.25 per hour, which made her annual income exactly $31,720. Additionally, she used to receive a $0.60 per hour shift differential, which amounted to $1,248 annually. Thus, her approximate gross loss was around $17,252.75. However, Maria and her lawyer are yet to respond to Amazon's claims.

Maria joined the company in July 2020. She informed her manager about her Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in November. She was sacked in January 2021.

(IMAGE: PTI/Unsplash)