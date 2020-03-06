New Mexico Woman Steals Neighbour's Skeleton After Its 'pose' Offends Her

A New Mexico woman is reportedly facing a larceny charge after she stole the neighbour’s anatomical skeleton because it was allegedly seated in an offensive posture. Diana Hogrebe was detained for committing the felony by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies. She was later tried for the criminal offence and was found guilty as per the court document filed on March 2, an agency report revealed.

Hogrebe, the resident of Cuyamungue, New Mexico, citing the reason to the Sheriff's deputies for stealing, said that she was offended with the way the skeleton had its hand kept, with the middle finger pointed at her. She said it was unacceptable, confirmed a report. She further explained that she had a long feud history with neighbour Joseph Downs, the man who she said, hassled her family and other nearby residents.

A deputy officer told the international media that the skeleton has not been located. He said that it was a gift to Downs from a family member and was worth about $1,500. The skeleton upset Hogrebe and therefore she claims to have “removed” it, the deputy added. A media agency quoted Hogrebe saying, “It was like the last straw that broke the camel’s back, and I don’t know what to do, I just, you know, had it”. Explaining the reason in the reports for theft Hogrebe said, “It just put me to the boiling point”. Hogrebe stole the skeleton on the morning of February 27.

Younger Downs shot at birds

Hogrebe further told the international media that the Downs constantly harassed her, and her 19-year-old daughter. She said they did the same with her husband and the rest of the families that resided in the area. She continued saying that the younger Downs possessed a propane cannon, much as likely a farmer’s, that he used to shoot at birds in his field. He also blasted loud music at odd hours, she added.

Another deputy officer at the Santa Fe County Sheriff's said in a statement that the cops retrieved CCTV footage that depicted Hogrebe trespassing the Down property and returning with the white skeleton in her hands. In her defense to this, Hogrebe’s statement to the Police read “she knew what she had done was wrong and admitted to having removed the skeleton”, confirmed agency report.

(With AP inputs)